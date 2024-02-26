Pakistani SDPO Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi Recommended for Top Police Honour After Rescuing Woman From Violent Mob in Lahore – Watch

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi, serving as the courageous Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) in Gulbarg, Lahore, has been hailed for her fearless act of rescuing a woman from a violent crowd. Her heroic intervention, where she risked her own safety, has earned her a commendation from the Punjab Police, recommending her for the prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal (QPM) – the highest gallantry award bestowed upon law enforcement officials in Pakistan, as stated by Inspector General Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar.

The incident unfolded when a woman, accused of blasphemy, faced hostility from a group of people while visiting a restaurant in Lahore with her husband. Adorning a kurta with Arabic prints, mistaken by some as Quranic verses, the woman found herself engulfed in a hostile crowd.

Promptly responding to the escalating situation, the police, including ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi, rushed to the scene upon receiving distress calls from the restaurant. A video circulated by the police depicted the woman, visibly distressed, shielding her face amidst a tumultuous crowd demanding she remove the kurta.

Reflecting on the incident, Ms. Naqvi explained, "The woman had gone for shopping with her husband. She had worn a kurta that had some words written on it. There was confusion." Subsequently, the woman was escorted to the police station, where she expressed remorse for unintentionally causing offence to religious sentiments.

"ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi, the brave SDPO of Gulbarg Lahore, put her life in danger to rescue a woman from a violent crowd. For this heroic deed, the Punjab Police has recommended her name for the prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal (QPM), the highest gallantry award for law… pic.twitter.com/awHaIGVb9l — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) February 25, 2024

ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi's swift and decisive action in diffusing a potentially volatile situation underscores the vital role law enforcement plays in upholding peace and ensuring the safety of citizens. Her nomination for the Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal stands as a testament to her unwavering commitment to duty and courage in the face of adversity.