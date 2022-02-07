Pakistani student outfit holds conference on 'Uyghur genocide' in Lahore

Anjuman Talaba-e-Islam (ATI), a Pakistan-based student outfit held a conference in Lahore on February 5 to discuss the "Uyghur genocide."

This conference comes as Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan continues to turn blind eye to reports of rights abuses in China's Xinjiang province. Imran Khan's refusal to condemn China's human rights violence against the Muslim-majority Uyghur has exposed his image as the world's leading anti-Islamophobia crusader.

Usman Noorani Chairman of ATI moderated the conference, which saw the participation of Safdar Shah Gilani, Secretary General Jamiat Ulema E Pakistan and Iqbal Harper, Editor in Chief, Weekly Tasawwur.

The Speakers discussed the ongoing persecution of Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang autonomous region in northwest China and described potential actions that the Civil society of Pakistan can take to mitigate the crisis.

Safdar Gilani said that we are holding this conference in remembrance of Ghulja massacre happened in 1997, in which hundreds of Uyghur Muslims were killed by the Chinese army.

He said that we expressed our deep concern over China's unprecedented persecution of Uyghur and other Turkic groups and the silence of nations to the crimes against humanity and genocide in the Uyghur homeland.

Moderator of the conference and Chairman of Anjuman Talba E Islam Usman Mohiuddin Noorani said that students could do on campus and within their communities to raise awareness about the Uyghur genocide.

He encouraged students to educate themselves and others about the crisis, challenge professors to use their platforms to educate students and peers, get involved in student government, and host events on campus to bring attention to the crisis.

Anjuman Talaba-e-Islam is a student organization related to the Barelvi school of thought.

( With inputs from ANI )

