Pakistani university shuts courses on journalism, social work due to low student response

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], August 20 : Amid the low student response for admissions, The Women University Swabi (WUS) in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday decided to shut admissions for seven subjects, Dawn News reported on Sunday.

Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper.

The Dawn News reported that the dropped subjects included statistics, journalism, social work, Arabic, diagnostic medical sonography and clinical laboratory science.

The news daily reported that the officials from the university have confirmed the development and said that the low response of students forced the varsity management to stop offering admissions in seven subjects during the current year.

However, the University said that those who have enrolled in the programs would complete their degree programme.

Another official said some subjects were expected to continue and some might be merged into other related subjects.

Meanwhile, the low response of students and delay in the announcement of the higher secondary school examination results forced the varsity management to extend the last date for admissions in different disciplines for a month, sources said.

They said admissions for the fall semester of 2023 were announced a few days ago, and the last date was fixed as August 18. However, the university could not receive a good number of admission forms, said the sources.

Earlier, it was announced that the entire admission process would be completed by this month's end, and classes will be started on Sept 1.

However, now the last date for admissions has been extended to Sept 18. However, the university website did not announce when the classes would begin.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor