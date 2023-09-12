Pakistan's caretaker PM says, Election Commission not President empowered to decide on polls

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 12 : Amid speculations over the announcement of the poll date, Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday said the president is not empowered to do so, Pakistan-based Geo News reported. He further said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would make the decision regarding the elections.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar's statement comes as Pakistan President Arif Alvi is expected to announce the date of the election, Geo News reported citing sources. He discussed the matter of the election schedule with Pakistan's caretaker Law Minister.

According to sources within Pakistan's Presidential Palace, the idea of Alvi's likelihood of appointing a data is "wrong" as the deliberations regarding the elections are being conducted, Geo News reported.

In an interview with a private television channel, Kakar said the parliament had approved a law according to which the ECP had the power to announce the date for new polls.

Pakistan's Caretaker PM said that the speculations regarding the elections should end as they would be held as per the prevalent law and added, "We have no intention to prolong the tenure of the caretaker government."

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said there was no restriction on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from taking part in the polls. He further said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will be treated as per the law when he returns to the country. Kakar said that he did not intend to start meetings with the leadership of political parties.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has urged Pakistan's President Arif Alvi to announce the date for the elections, Geo News reported. PTI General Secretary Omar Ayub Khan made the request in a letter written to Arif Alvi.

The letter reads, "Under Article 48(5) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 when the President dissolves the National Assembly, he is to appoint a date not later than 90 days from the date of dissolution for the holding of general elections to the Assembly."

It further stated that the said Article has also been interpreted in two judgements of the Supreme Court. The letter referred to the apex court's decision in the suo motu case according to which the President has the the authority to give a date for holding the general elections to the house in case he dissolves the National Assembly.

The letter stated, "The giving of the date is hence a Constitutional obligation and mandate of the President of Pakistan. Needless to say, that loyalty to state and obedience to the Constitution and law is an inviolable obligation of every citizen wherever he may be and of every other person for the time being in Pakistan (Article 5)," according to Geo News report.

The PTI in the letter called upon Arif Alvi to exercise the authority to give a date for the elections as per the Constitution and the law as well as the judgements of the apex court, so people of Pakistan could choose the elected representatives and the country could function as per their will.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor