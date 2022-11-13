Pakistan's important decisions are being made in London: Imran

Lahore, Nov 13 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said that important decisions about the country were being made in London while he had never created controversy over the appointment of the new army chief, media reports said.

Addressing the participants in the Haqeeqi Azadi March through video link, Imran said the Prime Minister of the country Shehbaz Sharif had been in London for the last five days, The News reported.

"He is deciding who will become the army chief of Pakistan. Consider what is happening to this country. Our new army chief is being decided by a convict and fugitive and his sons and daughter. Sitting next to him are the sons of Ishaq Dar, who have fled the country. Ishaq Dar also did not return to the country until he was assured by his handlers that no one would arrest him," Imran Khan claimed.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's sons, he maintained, say they are not citizens of Pakistan because they cannot answer for their corruption.

"Four palaces were revealed in the Panama papers in the name of Maryam Nawaz. Thieves of this country are deciding what will be the future of this country. In any civilised society of the world, it cannot be imagined that important decisions are made outside the country by people who have been stealing the country's money for 30 years," he claimed.

Imran said Shehbaz Sharif accused a newspaper of insulting him but he did not know that British courts dispense justice.

"He is now in deep trouble. UK courts have summoned him. It will be the biggest challenge for him now that he will have to explain the allegations that he has levelled against the newspaper in the court and he has levelled some serious allegations," the PTI chief added, The News reported.

