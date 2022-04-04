Pakistan's obsession with spinning political conspiracy theories reach crescendo

Pakistan's obsession with manufacturing conspiracy theories reached the next level recently after Prime Minister Imran Khan waved a 'letter' at a public rally and warned his audience of a deep conspiracy that had been allegedly hatched by the 'international establishment' to destabilize his government and oust him from power.

Amid the ongoing political pandemonium in Pakistan, Islamabad is resorting to playing the conspiracy card or to use the Urdu word, "saazish". Pakistan's Information Minister, who also took the charge of the Law Ministry recently, echoed similar sentiments backing Imran over the foreign conspiracy.

He claimed that Imran Khan was fighting on two fronts against the 'international establishment' and the 'local establishment'. Imran Khan boasted of the trump card prior to the day of the no-trust motion against him which was submitted by the opposition coalition, reported European Times.

Analysts in Pakistan compared Imran Khan's waiving of the 'letter' to something that one of his predecessors Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had done in 1977 when he was facing an opposition agitation against rigged elections.

Pakistani PM Imran Khan talked about a letter containing evidence of foreign conspiracy however, it turned out that the 'letter' was not a letter but a memo that had been sent by the Pakistan Embassy (arguably in Washington) to the Foreign Ministry informing it of a conversation with some senior US official and the memo writers own interpretation and assessment of what was being conveyed.

And yet, Imran Khan was advised by his courtiers like Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf to use this memo to try and regain lost political support. At the very least, float the narrative that the great crusading, reported European Times.

What is interesting is that the memo was only waved at the people, not shown to them. The language and contents, allegedly very harsh and threatening, have not been made public proofing why Islamabad has often been called the conspiracy theory capital of the world.

