Pakistan's oil industry in serious trouble

Islamabad, March 8 Pakistans oil industry is reportedly in serious trouble in arranging crude oil and petroleum products owing to foreign exchange constraints and prevailing product pricing, particularly following the recent currency depreciation and increase in the central banks policy rate, media reports said.

Reporting these challenges to the government, the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) – an association of more than three-dozen major oil marketing companies (OMCs) and refineries – has warned of a major disruption to the already fragile supply chain, Dawn reported.

In a communication to the ministers for finance and energy, the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Chairman of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), the association has sought an urgent engagement to address the "severe impact of the recent depreciation of the rupee".

The OCAC recalled that the oil industry had been requesting the ministries of energy and finance for developing a transparent mechanism for the complete recovery of foreign exchange losses in product pricing. It said the government should immediately revise the prices based on the current exchange rate but if it was not possible in the given challenging situation then at least a system should be put in place immediately.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor