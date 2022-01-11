Pakistan's Sindh faces economic challenges as provincial citizen ranks lowest on poverty scale: Report

Pakistan's Sindh is marred with challenges including the financial one as the provincial citizen is at the lowest level on the poverty scale in the country, reported local media.

The Sindh province is very poor on the economic front. Compared to others in the country, Sindh man is at the lowest level on the poverty scale. There are no alternate job opportunities in Sindh. On one hand, long power cuts are affecting the business activity and on other hand, agriculture, which accounts for 80 per cent of job opportunities, is in a state of disarray these days, according to Kawish, Pakistan vernacular media.

Agricultural lands' productivity capabilities are on the decline. Agriculture is passing through very tough times because of various reasons including water shortage, denial of satisfactory subsidies on seed, power and other items apart from reasons like fertilizer shortage. The agriculture sector is not given status as an industry in Sindh. The political conditions are also keeping Sindhi speaking investors away from industrialisation in the province, reported Pakistan's vernacular media.

That is the reason we have not been able to produce middle-level good industrialists amongst us. This is one of the key reasons for economic backwardness. There are places like Larkana, Sukkur, Hyderabad and Shikarpur amongst others where we can set up small scale industries, raw materials too are available at these places, the vernacular media report said.

There are no local investors in industrial zones at Karachi, Hyderabad, Nooriabad, Kotri and other places in Sindh. Sindh people do not have any alternative to vote. This too is no less than a tragedy with the people of the province. Ask anyone in Sindh about voting and their reply is: Whom else to vote (other than Pakistan Peoples Party).

They are given the impression that Sindh will never get any alternative. A few years ago, one political meeting was held in Hyderabad. Sindh people attended it in large numbers trying to send out a message that the people of the province are on the lookout for some alternate party but thereafter nothing happened.

Nowadays, Sindhis are feeling more uneasy because of lack of leadership for them. The concept of provincialism is getting stronger now. And probably, the province is facing an acute leadership crisis.

The province lacks visionary leadership. Also, the middle-class people in Sindh are now limited only up to government jobs.

The people of the region should be made focused towards market-oriented despite government jobs only. For this, the universities need to change their syllabus and graduates should instead of going through theory and traditional practices be taught market-oriented syllabus, experiments and be trained in small industries so that after completing their studies they do not waste the rest of their lives looking out for some petty job with help of some feudal, but can start some small-scale venture with their little investments and thus create jobs for others too, according to Pakistan's vernacular media.

( With inputs from ANI )

