Pakistan's track record of human rights violations exposed at UNHRC

Geneva [Switzerland], October 1 : Josh Bowes, an international geopolitical researcher, highlighted concerns over the human rights violations taking place in Pakistan and the ongoing crisis in Balochistan, at the 34th Meeting of the 60th session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

Bowes, voiced his concerns on the European Union's observations of Pakistan's GSP+ status at the United Nations (UN) 34th Meeting of the 60th session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) last week at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). He also gave a call for greater human rights accountability and increased resolve for ongoing issues in Balochistan.

Speaking at the 60th session, Bowes highlighted how Pakistan is at the 158th position on the World Press Freedom Index. "The USCIRF Religious freedom report for 2025 states that over 700 individuals were in prison for blasphemy charges, with 300 per cent increase from the last year".

He further brought to light the atrocities being faced by the Baloch people and said, "The Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Body, Paank documented 785 enforced disappearances and 121 killings in the first half of 2025 alone. The Pashtun national jirga said that in 2025, 4000 Pashtuns are still missing".

In his concluding remarks, he gave a call to the UNHRC to strengthen its monitoring of the human rights situation in Pakistan.

He said, "The UNHRC is requested to explore cooperative mechanisms with the EU under item 8 to strengthen its monitoring of human rights situation in Pakistan".

Pakistan had been exposed on several fronts during the 60th session of the UNGRC in Geneva.

Earlier, Human rights activist Arif Aajakia, voiced concerns about the human rights situation in Pakistan.

Referring to Pakistan, he alleged that Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces have been experiencing prolonged military operations. He claimed that cases of extra-judicial killings, enforced disappearances and torture have been reported, with families of missing persons frequently staging protests.

"Thousands of Baloch and Pashtun peaceful citizens are missing, by the State forces. Often mass graves are discovered, bodies of these missing persons are discovered. Baloch women and children are protesting in different cities to bring their missing persons to Court of law but, State forces wage baton charge and arrest these women and children. Dr Mahrang Baloch is one of many, who are kept in incommunicado detention," said Arif Aajakia.

Aajakia also referred to Pakistan's newly introduced provisional order that allows security forces to detain individuals for up to 90 days without producing them in court, saying the measure was inconsistent with international treaties to which Pakistan is a signatory.

He urged the Council to call on Pakistan to uphold fundamental rights and requested that a UN fact-finding mission be sent to Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

