Palak Purswani to make music debut with heartbreak song

Mumbai, Sep 30 TV actress and model Palak Purswani, who was seen in the reality steaming show ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, and is known for The ‘Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’ and ‘Dil Hi Toh Hai 2’, is expanding her horizons and diving into the world of music, gearing up for the debut of her music video.

Palak said that her new song is a breakup track which will appeal to everyone.

The actress detailed her song and said: “I am super excited about this music video because a lot of people who go through breakups in relationships are going to relate to this.”

She went on to add that she herself has a personal attachment to it and can relate to it. Elaborating on this, she said: “I have related to it too. Also, this is my first ever music video. I would expect all my actor friends to promote this so that the music video goes viral!”

Revealing the details about the music video and why she chose to be a part of it, Palak shared: “The singer of my upcoming music video is Mohammad Danish who was part of Indian Idol. Adhvik Mahajan stars opposite me in the music video.

“It was shot at Madh in Mumbai itself. I said yes to this song because the song was really nice. I could even relate to this song in a certain way. It’s releasing on October 1.”

Given that the song is just around the edge, Palak Purswani has chosen a subject that is universal for her music debut and yet very difficult to handle.

This is because the nuances and difficulties that come when understanding heartbreak and writing music that can harbour its essence and emotionally is a particularly difficult task.

During ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, Palak had detailed that she had shared a toxic relationship with the runner up of the show Avinash Sachdev. Given that, it is no surprise why heartbreak is something she understands.

