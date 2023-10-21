Palestine Red Crescent Society appeals to evacuate Al-Quds hospital in Gaza to prevent disaster

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 21 : The Palestine Red Crescent Society (RCS) on Friday made an urgent appeal for the evacuation of Al-Quds Hospital in northern Gaza to prevent another tragic incident like Al-Ahli Hospital, reported The Times of Israel.

According to the Palestine RCS, the hospital houses more than 400 patients and approximately 12,000 displaced civilians.

Taking to their social media 'X', Palestine Red Crescent Society stated, "Urgent Appeal PRCS faces an imminent threat. The IOF demands the evacuation of Al-Quds Hospital, a sanctuary for over 400 patients and around 12,000 displaced civilians. We call the international community to act urgently, averting another catastrophe like Al-Ahli Hospital."

An explosion at the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday claimed the lives of hundreds of people, according to health authorities in the Hamas-run enclave.

However, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) released what they claimed was technical evidence to prove that the explosion at the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital was due to a rocket misfired by the Islamic Jihad terror group.

IDF Spokesperson RAdm. Daniel Hagari released an audio that claimed to be a conversation between two terrorists who admitted that the rocket fired on the Hospital belonged to their group.

In a press conference, an Israeli military spokesperson asserted that the preliminary investigation suggested that the rocket fired at the Hospital was from the barrage of rockets fired towards Israel which was launched nearer to the Hospital.

However, recently, the French military stated that there was no evidence that an Israeli strike caused the explosion at the hospital in Gaza, according to The Times of Israel.

"The most probable hypothesis is that a Palestinian rocket exploded with a charge of about five kilos," on Tuesday, the Directorate of Military Intelligence said, adding there was "nothing to indicate... an Israeli strike."

Moreover, according to the latest updates, as many as 4,834 people in Israel have been hospitalized since the terror group Hamas's attack in southern Israel, in which some 1,400 were murdered and at least 203 were kidnapped to Gaza, The Times of Israel reported.

