Palestinian Embassy Cousellor thanks India for supporting Palestine and showing solidarity

New Delhi [India], December 13 : Counsellor at the Embassy of Palestine Basem F Hellis thanked India for supporting Palestine and showing solidarity every time. He said that the conflict between Israel and Hamas is about occupation.

Speaking to ANI, he said that Palestine is seeking to stop aggression and achieving solidarity. His remarks came as the war between Israel and Hamas entered its third month.

Hellis said, "We are talking about this is not really just conflict between Jews and Muslims as Israel is talking about religion or religious conflict, it is about occupation as me, as Muslims. I respect all the religion, not Muslim people, respect Jews religion. The conflict is not between Muslims and Jews. It is about the occupy our homeland and it is not the escalation and conflict between Palestinian people and Israel people in just days it is more than 100 years, every time there is escalation and conflict and war."

"It is not beginning from 7 October. Yeah, that's we are talking about and every time, we looking for more support from Indian people. It's not support from just Muslim people or religions, from Muslims, Hindus, Christian. Muslim, all of others. I am today listening to all speech, they are from all the religion. It's not just from the Muslims people. It's making their (UN) role, but were looking for the stop the aggression and achieve the ceasefire in our homeland. Thank you to India, to all Indian people for support us and for solidarity every time," he added.

Meanwhile, Communist Party of India (CPI-M) leader Sitaram Yechury called Israel's actions in Gaza "genocide" and added that it is not self-defence. He stressed that the international community should call for ending the war in Gaza.

Speaking to ANI, Yechury said, "This is not a self-defence. This is also not war as the war is between two armies. However, in this conflict there is only one army. This is barbarity against humanity. There should be condemnation for every genocide. The Indian government should condemn ongoing attacks in Gaza and call for ending the war."

On December 9, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh. Jaishankar reiterated India's long-standing position on Palestine.

During the telephonic conversation, Mohammad Shtayyeh expressed deep concern on the situation in Gaza and the West Bank. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Spoke to Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh this evening. He expressed deep concern on the situation in both Gaza and the West Bank. Reiterated India's long-standing position on Palestine. Agreed to remain in touch."

India's position regarding the Palestine issue has been "longstanding and consistent," Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said in a press briefing on October 12.

Arindam Bagchi said, "India has always advocated the resumption of direct negotiations towards establishing a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine living within secure and recognised borders side by side at peace with Israel. That position remains the same."

Earlier in October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas and expressed his condolences over the loss of lives at Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza.PM Modi also reaffirmed India's commitment to provide the Palestinian people with humanitarian assistance while reiterating India's long-standing principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue.

"Spoke to the President of the Palestinian Authority H.E. Mahmoud Abbas. Conveyed my condolences at the loss of civilian lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. We will continue to send humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people," posted PM Modi on X.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor