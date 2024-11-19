Palestinian man killed in Israeli gunfire in West Bank

Ramallah, Nov 19 A youth was killed by Israeli army gunfire in the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The ministry said in a press release that 18-year-old Nour Arafat died from gunshot wounds to his chest, abdomen, and shoulder after being shot in the al-Masaken al-Sha'biya neighborhood of Nablus, Xinhua new agency reported.

Local sources and eyewitnesses told Xinhua that clashes erupted after Israeli military forces raided the neighborhood in eastern Nablus, during which soldiers fired live ammunition.

Arafat, critically injured in the clash, was later transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, said the sources.

The Palestinian Ministry of Education and Higher Education issued a statement on Monday mourning Arafat, who was a high school student.

No comment has been made by the Israeli army regarding the incident.

Since October 7, 2023, more than 770 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli gunfire and bombings in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

