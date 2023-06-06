Palestinian toddler succumbs to wounds sustained in Israeli firing

Ramallah, June 6 A three-year-old Palestinian toddler who was shot at by an Israeli soldier in the West Bank last week, has succumbed to his injuries.

The toddler was shot in the head on June 1 while he was riding in a car with his father near the village of Nabi Saleh, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health and the hospital.

He was airlifted to the Sheba Hospital outside Tel Aviv in critical condition, reports Xinhua news agency.

The hospital announced his death in a statement on Monday, saying the cause was his gunshot injury.

The Israeli military said Palestinian gunmen in the area carried out a shooting attack at an Israeli settlement, before a soldier opened fire at the father's car after mistakenly identifying it as the source of the fire.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry in a statement condemned the incident, saying since early January, 28 children have been killed by Israeli soldiers.

