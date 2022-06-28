Pallonji Mistry, father of Cyrus Mistry, passes away at 93

Mumbai, June 28 Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry, the billionaire realtor and industrialist, and Chairman Emeritus of the venerable Shapoorji Pallonji Group, passed away at his home here late last night, official sources said here on Tuesday.

He was 93 and is survived by his sons Shapoorji and Cyrus P. Mistry latter who was in the limelight for the huge corporate tussle with the Tata Group a few years ago, and two daughters, Laila and Aloo the latter wedded to Noel Tata, half-brother of Ratan Tata.

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group is renowned in the realty and engineering sectors and constructed several landmark buildings like the RBI headquarters, SBI, HSBC, Grindlay Bank, Hongkong & Shanghai Bank and others in south Mumbai, besides other major infrastructure projects.

The Group had also produced the iconic Hindi film, K. Asif's 'Mughal-E-Azam' (1960), then the most expensive one and till date it reigns among the top popular movies of Bollywood.

