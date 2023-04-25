Panama President's resonance with PM Modi's 'Panch Prann' reflects strength of Global South bonds: Jaishankar

Panama City [Panama], April 25 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during his visit to Panama, called on President Nito Cortizo and said that his strong resonance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Panch Prann' reflects the strength of the two nations' as well as their shared outlook for the world.

The EAM also extended the "personal greetings" of PM Modi to the Panama President.

"Honoured to call on President @NitoCortizo of Panama. Conveyed the personal greetings of PM @narendramodi. His strong resonance with PM Modi's 'Panch Prann' reflects the strength of our Global South bonds and shared outlook for the world. The EAM Valued his guidance for advancing our bilateral and multilateral partnership," Jaishankar tweeted on Tuesday.

EAM Jaishankar during his Latin America tour also met the Foreign Minister of Panama, Janaina Tewaney Mencomo and thanked him for hosting him.

He said that he was glad to meet SiCA colleagues and that he look forward to their discussions in the future.

Jaishankar tweeted, "New India and New Panama will work together in the contemporary era. Thank FM @JanainaGob for hosting us tonight. Glad to meet SiCA colleagues. Look forward to our discussions tomorrow."

During his visit, EAM Jaishankar met Indian-origin members of the National Civil Protection System.

He also interacted with them and asked the group about their working procedure.

Met Indian origin members of the National Civil Protection System @Sinaproc_Panama. A brief glimpse of our interaction: pic.twitter.com/MqWXYv3xXV — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 25, 2023

Jaishankar tweeted, "Met Indian-origin members of the National Civil Protection System @Sinaproc_Panama."

EAM Jaishankar is on a two-day visit to Panama. He arrived in Panama City on Monday and was received by Panama's Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Vladimir Francos.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Jaishankar stated on April 24, "Arrived in Panama City. Thank Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs @VladimirFrancoS for the warm reception. Look forward to a packed bilateral and multilateral agenda."

EAM Jaishankar also attended the India-Latin America Business event and delivered a keynote address highlighting ten important reasons why the India-Panama business collaboration has strong prospects and merits-focused endeavours.

After his visit to Panama, the EAM on April 25 will embark on a Colombia visit where he will be meeting several top representatives of the Government, business and civil society. His Colombia visit would be the first Foreign Ministerial level visit to the country, the Ministry of External Affairs said in its release.

Jaishankar and Colombia's counterpart Alvaro Leyva Duran will review the bilateral ties. Following his visit to Colombia, Jaishankar will head to the Dominican Republic, according to an MEA release.

PM Modi on August 15, 2022, while addressing the nation on August 15, 2022, outlined his "Panch Pran Targets" (Five resolves) to make India a developed country by the time it celebrates its 100th Independence Day in 25 years.

