Partnership between US, India focuses on fostering open and inclusive digital economies: NASSCOM

New Delhi [India], June 24 : The partnership between the US and India focuses on fostering open and inclusive digital economies through the development and deployment of DPIs in developing countries, leveraging India's successful implementation, National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) said.

In a statement, NASSCOM said, "The partnership between the US and India focuses on fostering open and inclusive digital economies through the development and deployment of DPIs in developing countries, leveraging India's successful implementation."

The technological partnership between India and US not only shapes a world that is open, prosperous, secure, and resilient but also paves the way for India to thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape, driving innovation and transforming industries.

"Nasscom appreciates and commends this fostering of an open, accessible, and secure technology ecosystem built on mutual confidence and trust. This collaboration not only shapes a world that is open, prosperous, secure, and resilient but also paves the way for India to thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape, driving innovation and transforming industries," it added.

"Together, we are embarking on a journey to make this decade a remarkable era of technology-led advancement," the statement added.

This statement came after several technological deals that were signed between India and US. One of them is the General Electric Company (GE) Aerospace on Thursday announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to produce fighter jet engines for the Indian Air Force. The agreement includes the potential joint production of GE Aerospace's F414 engines in India.

The statement further said the mutually beneficial policy formulation and intervention, and adapting regulations that encourage technology sharing, co-development, and co-production opportunities among industry, government, and academic institutions must be for the foundation of this collaboration across defence, clean energy, telecommunications, emerging technologies like AI, quantum technologies, cybersecurity, sustainability, biotechnology, space technologies, and semiconductors.

"Specifically on AI, both countries will work responsibly on AI, aiming to advance AI education, foster commercial opportunities, and address concerns related to discrimination and bias. Nasscom has been working closely with the entire ecosystem to leverage and propel AI-led technological advancements, driving innovation and growth across sectors," the statement read.

PM Modi, who was in the US for four days, had attended various events and met top Indian and American CEOs including Tesla CEO Elon Musk. He received a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour at the White House upon his arrival.

He was hosted by US President Joe Biden as well as First Lady Jill Biden for a state dinner at the White House, as well as a State Luncheon by the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and US Vice President Kamala Harris.

He also addressed the joint sitting of the US Congress on Thursday at the US Capitol Hill, which is the first time that any Indian leader addressed twice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor