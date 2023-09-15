"Peace has always been foundational cornerstone of India's rich cultural, philosophical heritage": Ruchira Kamboj 

New York [US], September 15 : At the 'Discourse on Peace' event in New York, India’s Permanent representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj stressed that peace has always been a foundational cornerstone of India's rich cultural and philosophical heritage.

India has always embraced the ideals of non-violence, harmony and co-existence, Khamboj said.

She further emphasized the influence of Mahatama Gandhi, referring him as a champion of non-violence resistance.

"Throughout its history, India has embraced the ideals of non-violence, harmony and co-existence. The teachings of great leaders like Mahatama Gandhi, a champion of non-violent resistance and whose statue adorns the beautiful north lawns of United Nations head quarters here in New york...have profoundly influenced the country's approach to conflict resolution," Khamboj said.

Moreover, she highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on peace and noted that it comes from the learnings by great leaders like Mahatama Gandhi.

"PM Modi's frequently quoted statement that today's era must not be characterized by war, steps from this approach and deep seated belief...," she added.

Earlier in July, while addressing a United Nations General Assembly's (UNGA) debate on Peacebuilding and Sustaining Peace, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj also said that India's USD 40 billion development projects with Global South reflect an unwavering commitment to a human-centric world.

“With this deeply human-centric approach, India remains committed to being a steadfast ally and catalyst in all peacebuilding endeavors," Khamboj said.

Khamboj highlighted that India has always played a crucial role in peacekeeping and peacebuilding.

Stating that India is a beacon of peace rooted in non-violence, Khamboj said that the country stands proud with more than 6,000 security personnel deployed in 10 peacekeeping missions.

“Sadly, 177 gallant Indian soldiers have made the ultimate sacrifice, the highest among all countries contributing troops and police to UN peacekeeping operations,” the envoy said.

