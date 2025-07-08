'People, planet and progress': PM Modi hails BRICS for giving priority to environment, health security

Rio de Janeiro, July 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised the BRICS for giving high priority to key issues like the environment and health security. He underlined the subjects as crucial for the bright future of the humanity, while stressing that for India, climate justice is not just a choice, it is a moral obligation.

Speaking here at the BRICS session on Environment, COP-30, and Global Health, PM Modi stressed that climate change and environmental safety have always been top priorities for India. "For us, it is not just about energy, it is about maintaining a balance between life and nature," the Prime Minister said.

Here is text of PM Modi's complete speech at the session, delivered in Hindi.

"I am glad that under the chairmanship of Brazil, BRICS has given high priority to important issues like environment and health security. These subjects are not only interconnected but are also extremely important for the bright future of humanity.

"This year, COP-30 is being held in Brazil, making discussions on the environment in BRICS both relevant and timely. Climate change and environmental safety have always been top priorities for India. For us, it's not just about energy, it's about maintaining a balance between life and nature. While some see it as just numbers, in India, it's part of our daily life and traditions. In our culture, the Earth is respected as a mother. That’s why, when Mother Earth needs us, we always respond. We are transforming our mindset, our behaviour, and our lifestyle," the Prime Minister said.

He further said: "Guided by the spirit of 'People, Planet, and Progress', India has launched several key initiatives — such as Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' (A Tree in the Name of Mother), the International Solar Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, the Green Hydrogen Mission, the Global Biofuels Alliance, and the Big Cats Alliance.

"During India’s G20 Presidency, we placed strong emphasis on sustainable development and bridging the gap between the Global North and South. With this objective, we achieved consensus among all countries on the Green Development Pact. To encourage environment-friendly actions, we also launched the Green Credits Initiative."

Prime Minister Modi, speaking at the session, also said that despite being the world’s fastest-growing major economy, India is the first country to achieve its Paris commitments ahead of schedule.

"We are also making rapid progress toward our goal of achieving Net Zero by 2070. In the past decade, India has witnessed a remarkable 4,000 per cent increase in its installed capacity of solar energy. Through these efforts, we are laying a strong foundation for a sustainable and green future.

"For India, climate justice is not just a choice, it is a moral obligation. India firmly believes that without technology transfer and affordable financing for countries in need, climate action will remain confined to climate talk. Bridging the gap between climate ambition and climate financing is a special and significant responsibility of developed countries. We take along all nations, especially those facing food, fuel, fertilizer, and financial crises due to various global challenges," PM Modi said.

He said that "these countries should have the same confidence that developed countries have in shaping their future".

"Sustainable and inclusive development of humanity cannot be achieved as long as double standards persist. The 'Framework Declaration on Climate Finance' being released today is a commendable step in this direction. India fully supports this initiative. The health of the planet and the health of humanity are deeply intertwined. The COVID-19 pandemic taught us that viruses do not require visas, and solutions cannot be chosen based on passports. Shared challenges can only be addressed through collective efforts.

"Guided by the mantra of 'One Earth, One Health,' India has expanded cooperation with all countries. Today, India is home to the world’s largest health insurance scheme 'Ayushman Bharat', which has become a lifeline for over 500 million people. An ecosystem for traditional medicine systems such as Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, and Siddha has been established. Through Digital Health initiatives, we are delivering healthcare services to an increasing number of people across the remotest corners of the country. We would be happy to share India’s successful experiences in all these areas," Prime Minister Modi said.

"I am pleased that BRICS has also placed special emphasis on enhancing cooperation in the area of health. The BRICS Vaccine R&D Centre, launched in 2022, is a significant step in this direction. The Leader’s Statement on 'BRICS Partnership for Elimination of Socially Determined Diseases' being issued today shall serve as new inspiration for strengthening our collaboration.

"I extend my sincere gratitude to all participants for today’s critical and constructive discussions. Under India’s BRICS chairmanship next year, we will continue to work closely on all key issues. Our goal will be to redefine BRICS as Building Resilience and Innovation for Cooperation and Sustainability. Just as we brought inclusivity to our G-20 Presidency and placed the concerns of the Global South at the forefront of the agenda, similarly, during our Presidency of BRICS, we will advance this forum with a people-centric approach and the spirit of ‘Humanity First'," he added.

The Prime Minister concluded his address by saying: "Once again, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to President Lula on this successful BRICS Summit. Thank you very much."

