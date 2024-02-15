Peru seeks to learn good practices in labour sector at WGS: Minister

Dubai [UAE], February 15 (ANI/WAM): Peru has participated in the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2024 seeking to learn about good practices in the labour sector to educate its citizens to increase the country's productivity and reduce poverty, Daniel Maurate, Minister of Labour and Employment Promotion of Peru, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during the event in Dubai this week.

The Minister highlighted that despite Peru's abundant resources, achieving development is challenging due to a weakness in human capital. This issue was discussed after the Minister participated in a panel on the future of government human resources. He emphasised the need to address this challenge, noting that in some nations, individuals struggle to secure jobs due to being overqualified, while in Peru and Latin America, the issue lies in individuals being underqualified.

Maurate highlighted the necessity for countries to modernise their educational programmes to align with the digital age, as global changes unfold and governments increasingly integrate artificial intelligence.

The educational system in the South American nation is not equipped to supply individuals with the necessary digital skills demanded by the job market, resulting in challenges for companies to locate skilled personnel in this sector.

In response to these problems, the Peruvian Government is launching a series of initiatives, such as several scholarships to train young people in digital skills together with the Inter-American Development Bank. In addition, the Peruvian Government is funding programmes where companies participate by indicating what is needed to train young people to insert them into the labour market.

Through this programme, all parties benefit: the company gains a more skilled workforce, the training entity receives compensation, and individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds are integrated into the job market, Maurate highlighted.

On the other hand, the Peruvian Ministry of Labour and Employment Promotion has also launched a programme called 'My career', which informs young people about which professions are most in demand and how much they earn in each one.

The Minister mentioned that young individuals in Peru can utilise a digital platform to explore career options, assess potential salaries, and determine job availability before making decisions.

Maurate expressed gratitude to the WGS organisers for highlighting Latin America and emphasised the importance of enhancing global human capital, as developments in Latin America can impact other regions worldwide.

During his visit to the UAE, the Minister met with other local authorities to discuss how to enhance human capital and, above all, so that Peru can learn about the successful experience of development that the country has achieved to try to implement it in Peru.

"The countries of Latin America have to make a great effort to work to achieve development. We cannot stay forever in a development process," he concluded. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor