Peru Shooting: At Least 4 Injured in Gunfire at Agua Marina Concert in Lima (Watch Videos)

A night of music turned into chaos on Wednesday, October 8, when gunfire erupted during Agua Marina’s concert at the Military Circle in Peru capital city Lima. The firing took place in the middle of the Agua Marina Concert in the Chorrillos District, injuring at least four people.

The shooting incident captured on mobile cameras and videos is now going viral on social media sites, showing the band performing their hit song “Corazón Partido” when sudden gunshots rang out, prompting the musicians to flee the stage in panic.

#LOÚLTIMO#URGENTE B4alacera se registró en pleno concierto de Agua Marina en Chorrillos. Habría un h3rid0.



Noticia en desarrollo... pic.twitter.com/i0mWoB5mTG — Roger García (@RogerAderly) October 9, 2025

According to reports, one of the band members sustained injuries in the incident. The abrupt violence sent the crowd into a frenzy, with concertgoers scrambling for safety. Authorities have launched an investigation to identify the shooter and the motive behind the attack.

As per local media reports, four musicians, including Luis Quirog, a performer at the Agua Marina Concert, received gun wounds. Quiroga has three bullet wounds.

A video shows panic among the attendees at the event after gunshots. In a viral clip, it can be seen that the injured musicians were escorted by the security officers from the stage and transferred to a nearby medical centre.

🔴Imágenes de terror en el concierto de Agua Marina. Grabado por un ciudadano que había ido a escuchar a la emblemática orquesta de cumbia. pic.twitter.com/G6i5lkOg1V — Omar Chira Fernández (@chira_fernandez) October 9, 2025

Another video shows chaos and people are running from the venue to save themselves after hearing gunfire. The head of the PNP Lima region, Enrique Monroy, confirmed that four members of the orchestra were injured, including the Quiroga brothers. Luis Quiroga has three bullet wounds.