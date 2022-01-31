Peshawar: Bishop seeks protection for Christians in Pakistan after priest killed in gun attack

The most senior bishop in the Church of Pakistan, Azad Marshall, condemned the attack on a priest on Sunday urged the Pakistani government to give justice and protection to Christians, reported DW News.

Taking to Twitter Marshall said, "We demand justice and protection of Christians from the Government of Pakistan."

A Christian priest was slain and another was wounded by gunmen on a motorcycle as they drove home from church in Peshawar, Pakistan's northwest, police authorities said on Sunday, reported the news outlet.

The clerics were said to be from the Church of Pakistan, a union of Protestant churches including the Methodists and the Anglicans, reported the news portal.

Police said that they were looking for the assailants using CCTV video. According to authorities, William Siraj, 75, was killed instantly in the attack on the city's ring road.

His colleague was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a third cleric was uninjured in the car.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the shooting.

In 2013, a double suicide bombing outside a church in Peshawar killed hundreds of people, making it one of Pakistan's worst assaults against Christians.

In Pakistan, minorities like Hindus, Christians, Ahmaddiyas, and Shiites are frequently harassed and persecuted.

( With inputs from ANI )

