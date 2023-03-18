Peshawar Police Lines blast was planned in Afghanistan: Pak counter-terror dept

Peshawar [Pakistan], March 18 : Pakistan's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday said the Peshawar Police Lines blast was planned in Afghstan by the Jamatul Ahrar group of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), ARY News reported.

The powerful explosion ripped through a mosque in Peshawar's Police Line area on January 30 during Zuhr prayers, killing 84 people and injuring 235 others, mostly police officers.

CTD Peshawar additional IG Shaukat Abbas while addressing a press conference, said the mastermind of the Peshawar blast has been traced.

Ghaffar aka Salman was the mastermind of the suicide attack, who was in contact with the suicide bomber "Qari", the CTD official said and added they have also traced the name of the facilitator, which will not be revealed due to security issues, ARY News reported.

According to Abbas, the CTD arrested another terrorist involved in the Peshawar Lines blast named Imtiaz who remained under training in Afghstan's province of Kunduz. "Imtiaz was also a suicide bomber who had to blow himself up in case of Qari's failure."

Peshawar CTD had earlier announced Pakist Rupees (PKR) 10 million in reward for anyone providing information about the bomber, who blew himself up at the mosque in Peshawar's Police Lines, and his facilitators.

According to details, the Peshawar CTD released photographs of the suicide bomber and offered a reward of PKR 10 million to anyone providing information about the attacker and his facilitators, ARY News reported.

Demanding peace, thousands of people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recently took to the roads against the resurgence of militancy in the region and condemned the recent brutal attack on the Peshawar's Police Lines mosque, Pakistan-based Dawn newspaper reported.

The peace rallies were held in Mohmand, Malakand, Lakki Marwat and other areas under the slogan of 'Ulasi Pasoon' (public uprising).

Leaders who participated in the Mohmand rally included Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader Manzoor Pashteen and Awami National Party provincial general secretary Sardar Hussain Babak.

Those participating in the rally were mostly youngsters who were holding white flags, placards and banners, demanding the government eliminate militancy and ensure sustainable peace.

A huge contingent of police was deployed to avoid any untoward incident on the occasion.

On January 30, a suicide bomber blew himself up in Peshawar's Police Lines mosque, a heavily guarded facility at about 1 pm during 'Zohr' prayers, resulting in a portion of the roof caving in on devotees offering prayers at the time.

