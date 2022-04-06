Peskov not ruling out option of severing diplomatic relations with West

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not rule out the possibility of severing diplomatic relations with Western countries if the practice of expelling Russian diplomats continues.

The expulsion of diplomats is a decision that closes the window of diplomatic relations, Peskov said in an interview with French broadcaster LCI when asked whether there was such a possibility.

At the same time, he stressed that it was necessary to maintain diplomatic relations, especially in the current conditions. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

