Peskov not ruling out option of severing diplomatic relations with West
By ANI | Published: April 6, 2022 10:28 PM2022-04-06T22:28:14+5:302022-04-06T22:35:13+5:30
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not rule out the possibility of severing diplomatic relations with Western countries if the practice of expelling Russian diplomats continues.
The expulsion of diplomats is a decision that closes the window of diplomatic relations, Peskov said in an interview with French broadcaster LCI when asked whether there was such a possibility.
At the same time, he stressed that it was necessary to maintain diplomatic relations, especially in the current conditions. (ANI/Sputnik)
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor