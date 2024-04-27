Philippines denies any deal with China on Ayungin Shoal in South China Sea

Manila [Philippines], April 27 : The Philippines Department of National Defence (DND) has completely rejected China's claims of having any internal agreement on the Ayungin Shoal, Philippine News Agency quoted Philippines Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr as saying.

In a statement released on Saturday, Gilberto Teodoro Jr rejected the claims of Chinese officials about two new deals with the Philippines in 2023 to reduce tensions on the disputed territory and called it a part of a "Chinese propaganda effort to steer the Filipino people's attention away from the real issue."

Teodoro said, "The DND is not aware of, nor is it a party to, any internal agreement with China on Ayungin Shoal since President Ferdinand R Marcos, Jr took office." The Ayungin Shoal is a submerged reef in Spratly Islands in the South China Sea (SCS).

Gilberto Teodoro Jr said that Philippines Department of National Defence did not have any contact with any Chinese government officials since last year.

He further said, "This is all a part of the Chinese propaganda effort to steer the Filipino people's attention away from the real issue and cause of the tensions in the West Philippine Sea, which is China's obstinate refusal to adhere to UNCLOS, which they are a signatory to."

Notably, the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) recognises the Philippine jurisdiction in the SCS. Teodoro said, "We will never enter into any agreement that will compromise our sovereignty and sovereign rights under the UNCLOS, as affirmed by the 2016 Arbitral Ruling," according to Philippine News Agency report.

Previously, Philippines National Adviser Eduardo Ano said Beijing must show evidence regarding Philippines' alleged deal with China to keep the status quo in the WPS.

According to House of Representatives Deputy Majority Leader Neptali Gonzales II, a gentlemen's agreement between former president Rodrigo R Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping, if any, is "constitutionally void," as it must be enshrined in a treaty and submitted to the Senate for ratification before it can take effect.

On Saturday, the Western Command (Wescom) said that a People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessel was spotted shadowing the flotilla, which was taking part in the maritime exercise (MME) of the 39th Exercise Balikatan.

In a message to reporters, Wescom spokesperson Captain Ariel Joseph Coloma said, "(There is a) a presence of a CN (Chinese) vessel in the vicinity of our BK conducting the MME. We have reported one PLAN vessel with bow number 793 in the vicinity," Philippine News Agency reported.

On Friday, the MME in Palawan waters was led by BRP Ramon Alcaraz (PS-16), with participation from French Navy's FS Vendemiaire (FFH-734), BRP Davao Del Sur (LD-602), and USS Harpers Ferry (LSD-49), Combined Joint Information Bureau chief Lt Colonel John Paul Salgado said in a statement.

Salgado said, "During the exercise, BRP Ramon Alcaraz directed the participating units with tactical messages, instructing them to approach from her portside at a distance of no less than 80 yards. BRP Davao Del Sur was the first to approach, followed by FS Vendemiaire and USS Harpers Ferry."

He further said that a continuation of cross deck-landing exercise was held and involved BRP Ramon Alcaraz BRP Davao Del Sur, USS Harpers Ferry, and a Philippine Navy AW-109 helicopter (NH-434). The exercise "Balikatan" is aimed at enhancing the participating naval forces interoperability and is scheduled to end on April 29.

