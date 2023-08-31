Philippines: Fire breaks out at house 'used as factory', 15 dead 

Manila [Philippines], August 31 : As many as 15 people lost their lives in a fire break out at a house that was being used as a factory in the Metro Manila area in the Philippines on Thursday, reported CNN affiliate CNN Philippines citing local authorities.

Marcelo Ragundiaz, fire brigade chief for Barangay Tandang Sora district, said that the homeowner's child was among those who died in the fire in Quezon City.

At least three people escaped during the fire, including the homeowner, according to CNN.

Moreover, adding the details, Ragundiaz said that the property was being used as a T-shirt printing warehouse.

He further said that the blaze likely started in the middle of the building due to which most of the people were not able to escape from the building, reported CNN.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BNF), BFP NCR Fire District 5 Quezon City, and emails to the local authorities of Quezon City did not answer the calls from CNN to verify other details.

According to CNN, the Quezon City government will investigate further whether the homeowner violated building and fire codes.

Also, they will probe into whether they had permission to use the property as a commercial building.

The incident happened days after ten people suffered burns and it's because of a fire in a residential area of Quezon City on Sunday, reported CNN Philippines.

