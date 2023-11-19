Pink hair was product of 'creative' refresh amid Hollywood strikes: Hayden Panettiere

Los Angeles, Nov 19 ‘Scream 4’ actress Hayden Panettiere is revealing what inspired her to go pink. Back in September, the actress, 34, surprised her fans by swapping her trademark blonde hair for a sassy pastel pink hue.

Now, in a new interview for IRK Magazine, Panettiere has explained that suddenly having an open schedule amid the Hollywood strikes presented her with an opportunity to experiment with her look in a way she hadn't been able to before, reports ‘People’ magazine.

"I’ve had pink hair before, and I loved it! I’ve been begging my team to let me dye it for a while now, and given what I had on my slate with work and photo shoots, I wasn’t able to," she told the magazine.

"Then the strike hit, so I thought… why not!? I’m not filming anything right now, and it’s an opportunity to do what I want with it and be creative differently”.

As per ‘People’, when Panettiere first debuted her pink 'do by sharing a selfie on Instagram, it was unclear at the time whether the colour change was simply temporary, especially as the snap appeared to have been taken at a photo studio.

"Pink hair don’t care!" she captioned the post, adding the hashtags #photoshoot #pinkhair #glamteam. However, Panettiere has stuck with the pink since then. She even gave it some extra punch with the addition of a touch of green at the roots. “Love my new watermelon vibes up top!" she joked on Instagram in September as she shared two photos of her updated look.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor