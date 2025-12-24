Pit Bull Attack Injures Toddler in New York City; Disturbing Video Surfaces

A disturbing video of Pitbull attacking toddler on streets of NYC has surfaced on social media creating serious concern about public safety and responsible pet ownership. Video recorded by one of the bystanders shows Pitbull holding toddler's leg and two men and his parents are trying to free him. This incident has left child and his parents in trauma.

According to Reditt post this incident reportedly occurred on December 21, 2025, Sunday, when family went out for walk and sudden dog attack turned their day tragic. Man who is recording this video is seen saying that impact of dog attack was so violent that it left whole in baby's leg.

A pit bull attacked a toddler on the streets of New York, but luckily a bystander was quick enough to choke the dog before it could do further harm the child.😳 pic.twitter.com/Yh6btEwVVm — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) December 23, 2025

Post the attack reditt comment section filled were netizens were seen critising, one user wrote, "And there are still people who will defend these dogs and say they are safe for children." Another comment reads, "I hope whoever started the nanny dog thing understands how much blood they have on their hands." Another user wrote, "Wow this is absolutely disgusting. Did anyone get a picture of the owner? They need to be sued". Comparing dog with weapon one user said, "You're basically carrying around a potentially lethal weapon That could go off at any time."