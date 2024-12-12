Piyush Goyal meets Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel, talks on expanding economic collaboration

New Delhi [India], December 12 : Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal met with Portugal's Minister of State and Foreign Affairs, Paulo Rangel, on Thursday. Both the leaders discussed ways to enhance trade, investment, and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Sharing a post on X, the office of Piyush Goyal wrote, "Minister @PiyushGoyal held a productive meeting with a delegation led by H.E. Paulo Rangel, Minister of State and Foreign Affairs, Portugal."

"Both sides explored opportunities to expand trade, investment, and economic collaboration to further strengthen India-Portugal bilateral ties," the post added.

Earlier in the day, Rangel arrived in Delhi on his first official visit to India.

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry Of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said that the visit will strengthen the multifaceted ties between India and Portugal.

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "Warm welcome to FM Paulo Rangel of Portugal on his first official visit to India. The visit will further strengthen India-Portugal multifaceted ties, which will enter its 50th year in 2025."

Minister @PiyushGoyal held a productive meeting with a delegation led by H.E. Paulo Rangel, Minister of State and Foreign Affairs, Portugal. Both sides explored opportunities to expand trade, investment, and economic collaboration to further strengthen India-Portugal bilateral… pic.twitter.com/EF7d49Gqsj — Piyush Goyal Office (@PiyushGoyalOffc) December 12, 2024

Notably, Rangel is on a four-day official visit to India, from December 12 to 15.

According to a release by the MEA, the Portuguese Foreign Minister on Friday, December 13, will hold a crucial meeting with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi.

On Saturday, December 14, Minister Rangel is scheduled to travel to Goa to participate in programmes.He will conclude his visit to India with an early morning departure on Sunday, December 15.

Relations between India and Portugal began amicably in 1947 after India's independence and diplomatic relations were established in 1949. However, they soon went into decline in 1950 after Portugal's dictator Antonio Salazar refused to surrender the Portuguese enclaves. Indian military action under Operation Vijay liberated Goa on 19 December 1961, ending over 450 years of Portuguese rule, according to the MEA.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor