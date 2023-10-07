"PM Modi a global leader, India's stand significant in global war against terrorism": Israeli Diplomat

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 : The Consulate General of Israel to Midwest India, Kobbi Shoshani said on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stand over the recent rocket attack by Hamas on Israel is really significant in the global war against terrorism and called the attack "unacceptable".

"The stand of the Indian Government today is of significant importance in the global war against terrorism. Prime Minister Modi is a global leader and is very important to us as a state, as a friend, and as a brother. The situation of attacking the sovereignty of the state of Israel is not acceptable," said Shoshani.

Earlier expressing solidarity with Israel over the rocket strikes launched by Hamas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that India's thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families.

"Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour," PM Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Mentioning the prevailing tensions between Hamas and Israel, Israel's Consulate General reiterated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address after the attack that his "country is at war".

He added, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made it very clear that we are at war. We are at war against a terror organization that started 6:30 in the morning, against war against the State of Israel, in such a brutal way against innocent people. We are at war. We will act as if we are in a wall."

Shoshani also condemned the attack which claimed the loss of infrastructure, and the lives of several people, adding that Israel would retaliate very strongly against the "unacceptable" move.

Shoshani said, "There is damage to the infrastructure and there is damage to buildings. But, the most important thing is the loss of human life. Dozens of innocent people have been killed. It's the last day of the Israeli holiday. That was something unacceptable. We will retaliate in a very, very severe way because the state of Israel and the Israeli spirit cannot do something else."

He added, "Hamas declared the war and Hamas will pay the price."

Mentioning the support, he got from the people of India, Shoshani asserted that Israel is really strong to act against the attack and added that "We don't need the help, but we need your support".

He said further, "We need your support and understanding that today something happened, a declaration of war against the State of Israel. It's something that we need support. The good people and the good states in the world and India is among them and this is very, very important for us."

This comes after a barrage of rockets slammed into southern and central Israel on Saturday morning after Hamas launched a surprise attack.

Following the attack, red alert warning sirens were activated in Tel Aviv, located around 70 kilometres from the Gaza Strip, as well as, Sde Boker, Arad, and Dimona in the south.

In his first reaction after Hamas launched a "surprise attack", Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday said Israel "was at war" and has ordered mobilization of reserves to give it back with the magnitude the enemy has not expected, asserting that they will "win it".

In a video statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Netanyahu stated, "We are at war, not in an operation or in rounds, but at war. This morning, Hamas launched a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens. We have been in this since the early morning hours. I convened the heads of the security establishment and ordered, first of all, to clear out the communities that have been infiltrated by terrorists. This currently is being carried out."

Netanyahu has ordered the mobilization of reserves. He called on people of Israel to adhere to the directives of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Home Front Command.

"At the same time, I have ordered an extensive mobilization of reserves and that we return fire of a magnitude that the enemy has not known. The enemy will pay an unprecedented price. In the meantime, I call on the citizens of Israel to strictly adhere to the directives of the IDF and Home Front Command. We are at war and we will win it," Netanyahu said.

