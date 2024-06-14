PM Modi advocates human-centric approach for peace in Ukraine, emphasises dialogue over hostilities

Apulia [Italy], June 14 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a bilateral meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, reiterated India's commitment to fostering a peaceful resolution to the ongoing hostilities in Ukraine.

The leaders engaged in productive discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and addressing the situation in Ukraine, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in an official release.

"The PM conveyed that India continues to encourage peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, and reiterated that India would continue to do everything within its means to support a peaceful solution. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch," stated the MEA.

Notably, India is participating in the Group of Seven (G7) Summit as an Outreach country.

The summit is taking place at the luxurious Borgo Egnazia resort in Italy's Apulia region from June 13-15. PM Modi is attending the summit at the invitation of Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.

PM Modi touched down at Brindisi Airport in Apulia on late Thursday night (local time). He was received by India's Ambassador to Italy, Vani Rao, and other officials.

After landing in Italy's Apulia to participate in the Group of Seven (G7) Summit, PM Modi said that he is looking forward to engaging in productive discussions with world leaders.

On the sidelines of G7, PM Modi met Zelenskyy, President Emmanuel Macron of France and UK PM Rishi Sunak.

During the meeting, PM Modi expressed gratitude to President Zelenskyy for his warm wishes on Modi's third term assuming office. Both leaders exchanged views on enhancing bilateral relations and discussed the situation in Ukraine, including the upcoming Summit on Peace hosted by Switzerland.

"Had a very productive meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. India is eager to further cement bilateral relations with Ukraine. Regarding the ongoing hostilities, reiterated that India believes in a human-centric approach and believes that the way to peace is through dialogue and diplomacy," said PM Modi in a post on X.

The Ministry of External Affairs also said PM Modi conveyed to Zelenskyy that India continues to encourage peaceful resolution of the war in Ukraine through dialogue and diplomacy.

"Furthering India-Ukraine partnership! PM Narendra Modi met President Zelenskyy of Ukraine on the sidelines of the 50th G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy. The leaders reviewed bilateral relationship and exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine. PM conveyed that India continues to encourage peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy," said MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a post on X.

India on Wednesday confirmed its participation in the upcoming global Peace Summit in Switzerland, aimed at paving a path towards peace in Ukraine which is scheduled to be held on June 15-16.

Zelenskyy has extended a warm invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Ukraine at a convenient time.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor