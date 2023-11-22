PM Modi announces USD 25 million for DPI, urges to use technology in "responsible manner"

New Delhi [India], November 22 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday highlighted the need to use technology in an utmost responsible manner and announced USD 25 million for developing digital public infrastructure (DPI).

In his opening remarks at the Virtual G20 Leaders' Summit, PM Modi said, "Friends, at the New Delhi Summit, it was decided to create a digital public infrastructure repository. I am happy to say that the repository is ready. More than fifty DPIs from sixteen countries have been added to it. I propose to establish a social impact fund to implement DPI in countries of the Global South."

Notably, India continues to make significant strides aimed at expanding access to digital technologies and services like Aadhaar, Unified Payments Interface, DigiLocker, and CoWin.

"On behalf of India, I also announce the addition of an initial amount of USD 25 mn. I hope that all of you will join this initiative," said PM Modi.

Speaking on the misuse of deepfake technology, PM Modi urged people to use technology in the utmost responsible manner.

"It's high time we use technology in the utmost responsible manner. India has a clear view that we should work together on global regulation of artificial intelligence (AI)," said PM Modi.

Deepfake technology is a type of artificial intelligence (AI) that uses machine learning algorithms to create synthetic media. The term "deepfake" is a combination of "deep learning" and "fake". Deepfakes can be used to create convincing images, videos, and audio hoaxes. They can also manipulate facial appearance, facial expressions, and speech.

"We must understand the seriousness of how dangerous the Deepfake is for society and individuals. AI should reach the people, and it must be safe for society. With this approach, India will launch a global AI partnership summit next month. I am sure that all of you will cooperate in this also," said the PM.

He also spoke about climate change and Green Credit for environmental protection.

"Through the Global Biofuels Alliance launched in New Delhi, we are promoting the development of alternative fuels along with reducing carbon," said PM Modi.

The Global Biofuel Alliance is one of the priorities under India's G20 Presidency.

This alliance aims at facilitating cooperation and intensifying the use of sustainable biofuels, including in the transportation sector. Its emphasis is on strengthening markets, facilitating global biofuel trade, developing concrete policy lessons, and providing technical support for national biofuel programmes worldwide. It also emphasised the already-implemented best practises and success cases.

"G-20 has recognised the mission LiFE, i.e. lifestyle for environment, for a pro-planet approach. There has been a call to triple the use of renewable energy by 2030 and has shown commitment towards clean hydrogen. The need to take climate finance from billions to trillions has been recognised. In a few days, during COP-28 being held in UAE, concrete steps need to be taken on all these initiatives," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the 33 per cent reservation for women in the state legislative assemblies and the Lok Sabha being reserved for women.

"A new working group on women's empowerment has also been formed. In this context, I am very happy to say that India took a historic decision in the first session of its new Parliament building to strengthen women-led development. We have decided to have a 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislative assemblies," said PM Modi.

