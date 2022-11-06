"PM Modi architect of New India, turned global pandemic into opportunity," says MoS Chandrasekhar

Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Electronics & IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for New India.

Speaking about India's journey towards "Amritkaal" during Vishva Sadbhavana, The Dubai Chapter event today organized by NID Foundation, he said "PM Modi is the architect of New India. The last eight years of PM Modi's leadership have transformed India in many areas. Before 2014, India was looked at as a country with policy paralysis, a nation with corruption as an integral part of the governance, and a weak democracy".

Chandrasekhar also launched two books on PM Modi's Governance in Dubai - 'Modi @ 20: Dreams Meet Delivery and Heartfelt and The Legacy of Faith' in the presence of Sheikh Mohammad Bin - Maktoum Bin Jumma Al - Maktoum, Chairman MBM Group and member of Dubai's Royal Family, Satnam Singh, Chief Patron NID Foundation and Chancellor Chandigarh University, Sardar SPS Oberoi, Managing Trustee, Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust and Prof. Himani Sood, Founder, NID Foundation.

While delivering his address Chandrasekhar, "Today, the world sees us as a nation of reforms, governance with transparency, and accountability where the benefit of every single rupee spent reaches directly and digitally to the account of beneficiaries, thus plugging all the leakages."

He said that under the leadership of PM Modi, the actual tax collection had exceeded the targets set by the government.

"This gives room to the government to spend on developing modern infrastructure comprising of expressways, fast railways, and ports. Currently, the government is spending 7.5 lakh crore annually to build infrastructure, which lays a strong foundation of an ecosystem of change," added MoS.

Speaking about the turnaround of India during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, "When the world was reeling under the hardship of economic slowdown during the global pandemic in 2020, PM Modi converted the pandemic into an opportunity for India by laying the foundation of self-reliance nation. India, not only produced 200 crore indigenous vaccines for its own citizens but also emerged as a global manufacturing hub for producing affordable vaccines for the world. In addition, India received the highest FDI inflow during the last two years and emerged as the fastest-growing economy in the world".

While giving details about India emerging as a manufacturing hub in the field of IT & Electronics, MoS Chandrasekhar said "Before 2014, 92 pc of the mobile phones used by Indians were imported from other countries and there were no exports by India in this field. But today in 2022, with the government of India having a strong policy to encourage indigenous manufacturing, 97 pc of the mobiles are being manufactured in India and more than 70, 000, cores of mobile phones and its components are being exported to other nations".

Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohammad Bin - Maktoum Bin Jumma Al - Maktoum, Chairman MBM Group said "India is a country of diversity, which has people with diverse beliefs, community, and languages, but, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the world looks India as One Nation with One Mission, One Vision, and One Family. The whole country despite having many diversities have been integrated into one thought of walking the path of progress and development". He further added that "India and UAE have always enjoyed strong bilateral relations which have touched new heights after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister. UAE has always learned from Indian values, ethos, culture, and diversity. Our education system is largely imported from the Indian Education system."

The member of the royal family of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Jumma Al - Maktoum said, "Indian diaspora has played a crucial role in the development of Dubai City as a world-class destination for business, tourism and other areas. Indians have contributed to making Dubai a City of Dreams ever since they came here a long time when it was not even a city".

Addressing the gathering at Vishwa Sadhbhavana, Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chief Patron NID Foundation said "Prime Minister Modi has not only given us the developed nation but has also enlightened us with the path and process to achieve it. Being a global leader, Prime Minister Modi has enhanced the global image of India, which the world now sees as a country that creates opportunities for its citizens and the world seems to get benefitted out of it. The pro-people decisions and the vision of taking everyone together have made India a nation of hope and future."

Taking a cue from the teachings of Sikh first Guru, Guru Nanak Dev, NID Foundation will continue to celebrate the gesture of "Vishwa-Sadhbhavana" in Dubai by participating in Gurupurab celebrations on November 8th at Gurudwara Guru Nanak Darbar, Dubai.

While briefing about the Gurupurab celebrations in Dubai, Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chief Patron, NID Foundation said, "More than 20,000 Sikhs of Dubai will join the management of Gurudawara Guru Nanak Darbar and NID Foundation in celebrating the 553rd Prakash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji where a mass prayer for a healthy life of PM India Narendra Modi & PM UAE Mohamad bin Rashid Al Maktoum and prosperity of both the countries will be performed".

Detailing about the book 'Heartfelt-The Legacy of Faith' by the NID Foundation, Sandhu said that "It captures the virtues of Sikhism that are Satt, Santokh, Daya, Nimrata and Pyar, and goes on to show that the values and ethos of the country are not forgotten. Taking the five essential virtues of Sikh living as the central theme, the book connects the various initiatives taken by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji for the cause and welfare of the Sikhs".

( With inputs from ANI )

