PM Modi arrives at COP28 Leadership Pavilion; UAE President, UN Chief welcome him

Dubai [UAE], December 1 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived at the annual Conference of Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28) Leadership Pavilion.

UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres received him at the venue of the 28th edition of the climate change conference that began on Thursday and will run till December 12.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and PM Modi greeted each other with a hug. The two leaders then proceeded to meet Antonio Guterres.

PM Modi and Antonio Guterres shook hands and warmly met each other and the three leaders interacted with each other and posed for a picture.

During his stay in Dubai for around 21 hours, he will have seven bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Summit, deliver four speeches and participate in two special initiatives on climate events, officials said today.

PM Modi is scheduled to address the opening session of the World Climate Summit Action. The World Climate Action Summit is the High-Level Segment of the 28th Conference of Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

PM Modi will attend the Presidency's session on Transforming Climate Finance, which is to be hosted by the Presidency of the COP28 - UAE and will attend a high-level event on the Green Credits Programme, is being co-hosted by India and UAE.

Prime Minister Modi will also participate in the Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT) Event co-hosted by India and Sweden.

This will be PM Modi's third appearance at the World Climate Action Summit after his visits to Paris in 2015 and Glasgow in 2021.

On his arrival at Dubai airport on Thursday night, PM Modi was welcomed by UAE Deputy Prime Minister Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Members of the Indian diaspora, waiting outside a hotel, sang 'Saare Jahan Se Achha' and chanted slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', as well as 'Vande Mataram'.

In a post shared on X, PM Modi stated, "Landed in Dubai to take part in the COP-28 Summit. Looking forward to the proceedings of the Summit, which are aimed at creating a better planet."

COP28 is being held from November 28-December 12 under the Presidency of the UAE. The Conference of Parties to the UNFCCC provides a unique opportunity to impart momentum for collective action towards combating the shared challenge of climate change.

During the COP26, PM Modi committed to an ambitious five-part "Panchamrit" pledge. They included reaching 500 GW of non-fossil electricity capacity, generating half of all energy requirements from renewables, to reducing emissions by 1 billion tonnes by 2030. India also aims to reduce the emissions intensity of GDP by 45 per cent. Finally, India commits to net-zero emissions by 2070.

