PM Modi Bhutan Visit: India PM Receives Grand Reception On Arrival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning arrived in Bhutan for a two-day state visit to Bhutan. On his arrival he received a warm reception. The prime minister was welcomed by his Bhutanese Tshering Tobgay at the Paro Airport.

On the way to Bhutan, where I will be attending various programmes aimed at further cementing the India-Bhutan partnership,” the prime minister shared on X before departing. “I look forward to talks with Majesty the King of Bhutan, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay.”

Modi was scheduled to travel to Bhutan from March 21 to March 22 for what was expected to be his last foreign visit before the upcoming general election. New dates were worked out by the two sides through diplomatic channels.The ministry of external affairs had said that the trip is an opportunity for both sides to exchange views on bilateral and regional matters and discuss ways to expand and intensify their “exemplary partnership” for the benefit of the people.