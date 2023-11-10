PM Modi, Brazilian President express "deep concern" at loss of civilian lives in West Asia

New Delhi [India], November 10 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, discussed the ongoing developments in West Asia and expressed deep concern at the loss of civilian lives while calling for concerted efforts for an early resolution of the situation.

PM Modi received a telephone call today from the President of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Friday.

"The two leaders shared concerns on the ongoing developments in West Asia. Both leaders expressed deep concern at terrorism, violence and loss of civilian lives and called for concerted efforts for early resolution of the situation," the statement added.

At least 11,078 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. In Israel, the death toll stands at more than 1,400, according to Al Jazeera.

In their discussion, PM Modi "also conveyed India's full support for the success of the Brazilian Presidency of the G20".

They also discussed ways to further expand bilateral cooperation in all areas in follow-up to their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, the statement also said.

Following a successful G20 Summit, India passed the ceremonial gavel of the G20 presidency to Brazil on September 10.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed unwavering faith in Brazil for leading the Group of Twenty (G20) presidency with dedication and vision and has also assured all possible cooperation from Brazilian President Lula da Silva.

Brazilian President Lula da Silva thanked India and Prime Minister Modi's efforts in conducting the G20 Summit and set forth three priorities under his country's presidency of the grouping.

These, the Brazilian President said, "include social inclusion, the fight against hunger, energy transition, sustainable development and the reform of global governance institutions."

While Indonesia held the G20 presidency last year, Brazil will hold the presidency after India.

