PM Modi calls Jaffna Cultural Centre signifies close cooperation between India, Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called Jaffna Cultural Centre, which was inaugurated on Saturday, an "important initiative" signifying the close cooperation between India and Sri Lanka.

The Prime Minister who had laid the foundation stone of the Jaffna Cultural Center in 2015, shared some pictures from that special visit.

"The Jaffna Cultural Center is an important initiative signifying the close cultural cooperation between India and Sri Lanka. It will benefit several people. The august presence of President Ranil Wickremesinghe made the programme even more special. @RW_UNP","PM Modi tweeted while acknowledging the presence of President Ranil Wickremesinghe on the occasion.

"I will never forget my special visit to Jaffna in 2015, where I had the opportunity to lay the foundation stone for the Jaffna Cultural Centre," PM Modi added.

Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka tweeted, "The iconic Jaffna Cultural Center was dedicated to the people today in the gracious presence of President H.E @RW_UNP, Minister @Murugan_MOS ,High Commissioner,Hon.Ministers Vidura Wickramanayake, Douglas Devananda,Kadar Masthan,several MPs& dignitaries from all walks of life."

The Jaffna Cultural Centre, constructed with Indian government grants, was dedicated to the people of Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting L Murugan, while inaugurating Jaffna Cultural Centre, announced a special financial assistance scheme for 100 students of the University of Jaffna, who belong to economically backward families.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was present on the occasion, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called the Jaffna Cultural Centre a "major project" between the two nations.

In another tweet, Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka wrote, "H.E @RW_UNP thanked PM @narendramodi for the Center and underlined that JCC is a major project between the two countries. Minister @Murugan_MOS announced a special financial assistance scheme for 100 students in @uojofficial from economically backward families." It further stated, "A colourful cultural show projected the diversity and richness of culture of Sri Lanka."

Located next to the iconic Jaffna Public Library, the Jaffna Cultural Centre will be the tallest building in Jaffna town. The Jaffna Cultural Centre is a "magnificent example" of a development partnership between India and Sri Lanka, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said in the press release.

It was conceived as a reconciliation project primarily aimed at expanding the cultural infrastructure for the people of Northern Province, according to the press release. The centre is equipped with multiple facilities such as a museum of two floors, an advanced theatre-style auditorium for more than 600 people, an 11-storeyed learning tower, and a public square that could also act as an amphitheatre.

