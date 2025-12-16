PM Modi concludes landmark Jordan visit, emplanes for Ethiopia

Amman, Dec 16 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday concluded his landmark two-day visit to Jordan and emplaned for Ethiopia for a State visit. In a special gesture, Jordan's Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II bid farewell to PM Modi at the airport following the end of his engagements in Amman.

Earlier in the day, In a special gesture, Crown Prince Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II drove PM Modi to the Jordan Museum. in Amman as Vice-Chair of the facility, Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan gave them a special tour of the museum.

The Crown Prince is the 42nd generation direct descendant of Prophet Mohammad.

PM Modi also addressed the India-Jordan Business Forum and highlighted areas where the two nations can deepen trade, business and investment cooperation. Jordan's King Abdullah II and Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II also attended the event.

"Exploring ancient links between India and Jordan! Vikas bhi Virasat bhi! PM Narendra Modi and H.R.H. Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II visited the Jordan Museum, reflecting on shared civilisational links and the centuries-old connections between India and Jordan. They were given a special tour of the museum by HRH Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, Vice-Chair of the Jordan Museum," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson posted on X.

"In a special gesture, HRH Crown Prince personally drove PM Narendra Modi to the Jordan Museum," he added.

The Prime Minister on Monday met with King Abdullah II of Jordan at the Al Husseiniya Palace, and proposed that both countries should aim to enhance bilateral trade to USD 5 billion.

PM Modi also called for collaboration between Jordan's digital payment system and India's United Payments Interface (UPI).

On the occasion of the visit, the two sides finalised Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) in the fields of culture, renewable energy, water management, digital public infrastructure and twinning arrangement between Petra and Ellora.

After concluding his visit to Jordan, PM Modi emplaned for Ethiopia. His visit to Ethiopia is being held at the invitation of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and marks PM Modi’s first-ever visit to Ethiopia, underscoring the growing strategic importance of India–Ethiopia relations.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will hold comprehensive discussions with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali covering all aspects of bilateral ties, including political engagement, development cooperation, trade, investment, and people-to-people relations. As partners in the Global South, both leaders are expected to reaffirm their shared commitment to strengthening friendship and expanding cooperation for mutual benefit.

Ahead of the visit, Addis Ababa has been decked up with welcome hoardings, posters, and Indian flags, reflecting the warm reception awaiting the Indian Prime Minister. The city is witnessing heightened enthusiasm as Ethiopia prepares to host the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister since 2011.

In his departure statement on Monday, PM Modi highlighted the significance of Addis Ababa as the headquarters of the African Union, noting that during India’s G20 Presidency in 2023, the African Union was admitted as a permanent member of the G20. He said he looks forward to detailed discussions with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, meeting members of the Indian diaspora, and addressing a Joint Session of the Ethiopian Parliament.

“I eagerly look forward to sharing my thoughts on India’s journey as the ‘Mother of Democracy’ and the value that the India–Ethiopia partnership can bring to the Global South,” the Prime Minister said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor