PM Modi concludes two-nation visit, departs for India

Doha [Qatar], February 15 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday left for New Delhi from Doha after concluding his two-nation visit to UAE and Qatar.

PM Modi arrived in Qatar's capital Doha on Wednesday night from UAE.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that PM Modi had emplaned for Delhi after a fruitful visit to Qatar.

"Wrapping up an important chapter in India-Qatar ties, PM @narendramodi emplanes for New Delhi after a fruitful visit," he said in a post on X.

PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome in Doha on Thursday and held a bilateral meeting with the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. The meeting was also attended by the External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

During the meeting, PM Modi thanked the Amir of Qatar for supporting the release of Indian navy veterans arrested in Doha in an alleged espionage case. He also extended an invitation to the Qatar leader to pay an official visit to India.

"Prime Minister thanked His Highness the Amir for his support for the welfare of the Indian community and in this regard expressed his deep appreciation for the release of eight Indian nationals of Al Dahra company. We are extremely gratified to see them back in India. PM invited His Highness the Amir to pay a visit to India," Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said in a briefing on PM's visit to Qatar.

PM Modi and Amir of Qatar discussed several areas of bilateral cooperation including energy partnership, issues of regional security, cultural affinity, and people-to-people ties.

On his arrival in Doha on Wednesday, PM Modi met with his counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and the two leaders discussed ways to bolster bilateral ties.

The two leaders also discussed recent regional developments in West Asia and emphasised the importance of upholding peace and stability in the region.

On his arrival in Doha, PM Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora outside his hotel. People carrying the Indian Tricolour and gifts for PM Modi raised "Modi Modi" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" slogans.

Prime Minister Modi also attended a dinner hosted in his honour by the Prime Minister of Qatar.

PM Modi had a series of engagements in UAE and reached Qatar after inaugurating the first Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi.

The iconic BAPS temple, which is the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, was inaugurated by the Prime Minister on February 14. Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence for the UAE, Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan, was also present.

The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi is the first traditional Hindu stone temple in the Middle East, and stands as a testament to the enduring friendship between India and the UAE, embodying the spirit of cultural inclusivity, interfaith harmony, and community collaboration.

