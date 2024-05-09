PM Modi condoles demise of Metropolitan of Believers Eastern Church

New Delhi [India], May 9 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the demise of Metropolitan of Believers Eastern Church, Moran Mor Athanasius Yohan. PM Modi stated that Moran Mor Athanasius Yohan will be remembered for his service to society and emphasis on improving the quality of life of the downtrodden.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "I am pained by the passing away of the Metropolitan of Believers Eastern Church, Moran Mor Athanasius Yohan. He will be remembered for his service to society and his emphasis on improving the quality of life of the downtrodden. My thoughts are with his family and all devotees of the Believers Church. May his soul rest in peace."

He passed away due to cardiac arrest in a hospital, days after being injured in an accident during his morning walk in the US, according to an official statement released by Believers Eastern Church.

In a statement, the Believers Eastern Church said, "He passed away due to sudden cardiac arrest in a hospital in Dallas, Texas where he had been receiving treatment since his accident. Additional information will be provided by the Holy Synod in due course. May his memory be eternal!"

Moran Mor Athanasius Yohan was born in an ordinary farming family at Niranat in Upper Kuttanad. He turned to Bible preaching as a teenager and joined Operation Mobilization at the age of 16.

In 1974, he enrolled in theological studies in Dallas, America. Spreading the word of God as a pastor and then a priestly life. He married Gisella, a German citizen who was active in the same field. In 1978, together with his wife, the organization called Gospel for Asia became a turning point in his life.

As the organization grew, Yohannan decided to work from the headquarters in Thiruvalla after a long stay abroad. In 2003, the Believers' Conference was formed to bring together the world's faith community. The Church became a distinct presence in the Athuravesana arena.

A medical college was also started in Thiruvalla to ensure the treatment for the common man at a minimal cost. In 2017, when the name was changed to Believers' Eastern Conference, KP Yohannan was entrusted with the first metropolitan position of the Church with roots all over the world.

