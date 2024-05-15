PM Modi congratulates Lawrence Wong on assuming office as Prime Minister of Singapore

New Delhi [India], May 15 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Lawrence Wong on assuming office as the new Prime Minister of Singapore on Wednesday.

After taking office, Lawrence Wong became Singapore's fourth prime minister since the country's independence and its first new premier in 20 years.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Warmest congratulations @LawrenceWongST on assuming office as Prime Minister of Singapore."

"I look forward to working closely with you to further advance our Strategic Partnership," he added.

Wong took the oath of office at the National Palace on Wednesday in a ceremony that was broadcast on television, according to Al Jazeera.

He is the country's first-ever leader born after Singapore's independence in 1965.

As finance minister, Wong will continue in this role while leading a nation that was run for 20 years by Lee Hsien Loong, the 72-year-old son of Lee Kuan Yew, the man who founded modern-day Singapore, who remained in politics until his passing in 2015, as per Al Jazeera.

Since the ruling party selected Wong as head of the "4G," or fourth generation of leaders, in April 2022 politicians from the party hope to take control of the government in the upcoming yearshe has been seen as Lee's successor. Wong received praise for his handling of the island's response to the pandemic, reported Al Jazeera.

Their first pick, Heng Swee Keat, a former minister of education and head of the central bank, abruptly left in 2021, upending the party's succession plans.

Situated between Indonesia and Malaysia, the small island holds significant importance on global terms as a vital ally of both China and the United States.

However, it is also dealing with more internal issues, mostly related to immigration and the growing cost of living, and the ruling People's Action Party has also been shaken by an uncommon corruption scandal. With bonuses included, the prime minister of Singapore receives an annual salary of 2.2 million Singapore dollars (USD1.6 million), making her the highest-paid government official in the world.

