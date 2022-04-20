PM Modi discusses development partnership, defence cooperation with Mauritius counterpart

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth on Wednesday after the inauguration of the Global Ayush Summit and discussed the ongoing development partnership and cooperation in defence.

PM Modi inaugurated the Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar in the presence of the Mauritius Prime Minister and Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization (WHO).

The Mauritius Prime Minister is on an eight-day visit to India to strengthen bilateral ties.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that PM Modi and the Mauritius Prime Minister reviewed the progress of the Metro Express Project and the proposal for an AYUSH Centre of Excellence in Mauritius.

"United by history, kinship, culture, language & the shared waters of the Indian Ocean PM @narendramodi held a bilateral meeting with PM @KumarJugnauth of Mauritius at Gandhinagar, Gujarat following the inauguration of the #GlobalAyushSummit," he said in a tweet.

"Leaders discussed the ongoing development partnership and cooperation in defence, capacity building, people to people exchanges & #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav celebrations. Reviewed progress of the Metro Express Project and the proposal for an AYUSH Centre of Excellence in Mauritius," he added.

In his remarks at the inauguration of the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth praised India and Gujarat for their contribution in the field of traditional medicine. He also noted India's support in the health sphere in his country.

