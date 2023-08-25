PM Modi emplanes for Greece after conclusion of BRICS Summit

Johannesburg [South Africa], August 25 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emplaned for Greece for a visit on the invitation of his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

He departed from Johannesburg, South Africa, where he was attending the BRICS summit.

He received a warm reception from the Indian diaspora, who had gathered at the Johannesburg airport to see off Prime Minister Modi.

PM Modi interacted with the people of the Indian community. The people gathered also cheered and waved at him. The Prime Minister also shook hands with people and children and also waved at them.

During his visit to Greece, PM Modi will receive a ceremonial reception on his arrival and will also hold meetings with the Greek President and Prime Minister.

The PM will meet his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the leaders will discuss ways to further deepen the ties between the two nations. He will also interact with business leaders from both countries. He will also have an interaction with the Indian community in Greece.

A business lunch hosted by the Greek PM is also scheduled during the visit. PM Modi will also lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Athens and interact with the Indian community there.

MEA said in a press release, "Following his visit to South Africa, Prime Minister will pay an official visit to Greece on 25 August 2023 at the invitation of H.E. Mr Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece. This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Greece in 40 years."

It further said, "India and Greece enjoy civilizational ties, which have strengthened in recent years through cooperation in areas like maritime transport, defence, trade and investments and people-to-people ties."

