PM Modi expresses concern over Raisi's helicopter incident, says "we pray for well-being of Iranian President"

New Delhi [India], May 19 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed concern over Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter incident and said that India stands in solidarity with people of Iran in this hour of distress. PM Modi said that he is praying for well-being of Raisi and the leaders accompanying him onboard the chopper.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Deeply concerned by reports regarding President Raisi's helicopter flight today. We stand in solidarity with the Iranian people in this hour of distress, and pray for well being of the President and his entourage."

PM Modi's statement came as Raisi's condition currently remains unknown, Iranian state news agency IRNA has reported, after the helicopter he was travelling in crashed in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province. Head of Iran Red Crescent said that aerial search impossible for Iranian President's chopper due to harsh weather, fog, Press TV reported.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that they are "distressed" by the news and praying for Raisi and other leaders who were onboard the chopper.

Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan stands ready to offer any assistance to Iran. The incident happened when President Raisi was returning from a ceremony to inaugurate a dam on the Aras River with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev.

In a post on X, Aliyev stated, "Today, after bidding a friendly farewell to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, we were profoundly troubled by the news of a helicopter carrying the top delegation crash-landing in Iran. Our prayers to Allah Almighty are with President Ebrahim Raisi and the accompanying delegation. As a neighbor, friend, and brotherly country, the Republic of Azerbaijan stands ready to offer any assistance needed."

On board the chopper were Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, Hojjatoleslam Al Hashem, the head of the Friday prayer in Tabriz, Malek Rahmati, the governor of the province of East Azarbaijan, and several other people.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif said that he is waiting with great anxiety for good news and his best wishes are with Raisi and people of Iran.

"Heard the distressing news from Iran regarding Hon. President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter. Waiting with great anxiety for good news that all is well. Our prayers and best wishes are with Hon.President Raisi and the entire Iranian nation," Shehbaz Sharif posted on X.

Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that he is shocked by the news reported from Iran and expressed readiness to offer all necessary support to Iran as rescue operations continue.

Taking to X, Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, "Shocked by the news coming from #Iran. Our thoughts & prayers are w/President Raisi, Minister @Amirabdolahian & all others reported to be at the site. As rescue operations continue, #Armenia, as a close & friendly neighbor of Iran, is ready to provide all necessary support."

Meanwhile, people of Iran are praying for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian and other officials accompanying them. Earlier, the Instagram post of the Iran's President urged the people to 'pray' for him on Sunday, as Raisi's condition continues to remain unknown, according to CNN.

"We call on fellow countrymen to pray for the wellbeing of the President and companions," a story shared on Raisi's Instagram said.

According to Iran's Minister of Health Bahram Eynollahi, the scene where the helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi crashed on Sunday is extremely foggy, making it difficult for rescuers to locate, and conduct the search operation.

"We have set up treatment facilities. We are now in the area and all rescue forces are busy searching," Eynollahi said on state TV Sunday.

"We have deployed all medical facilities, including emergency medicine, surgery and ambulance."The Iranian military has been in the area of the crash since it was first reported, Armed Forces Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri said, according to CNN.

"All the facilities, equipment and capacities of the army, the (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) and the police command are being used to provide relief and search for the helicopter of the president and his companions," Bagheri said.

The armed forces are also investigating the source of the crash, he said. Meanwhile, Iran's Interior minister also confirmed, earlier today the "hard landing" of helicopter carrying President Raisi.

In an address to the national TV that one of the helicopters of the president's convoy had a hard landing, he said, "Various rescue groups are moving towards the site, but due to the fog and bad weather, it may take time to reach the area. The work is under control."

The local Iranian media have reported that it is heavily raining in the area in Varzaghan District and it is hard for the rescue and search teams to walk in the dense fog. There is still no information on any injuries or damage from the earlier chopper crash that involved Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and high officials in northwest Iran.

Rescue teams have reached the city of Jolfa in the northwestern Iranian province of East Azarbaijan and trying to locate the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter which made hard-landing. The region is impassable and the fog has made search operations challenging.

