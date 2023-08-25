PM Modi gifts Bidri work pair of 'Surahi' to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

Johannesburg [South Africa], August 25 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday gifted Bidri work pair of 'Surahi' from Telangana to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Bidrivase is a purely Indian innovation of 500-year-old Persian, exclusive to Bidar.

Bidrivase is cast with an alloy of Zinc, Copper and other non-ferrous metals. Pretty patterns are engraved on the casting and inlaid with pure Silver wire. The casting is then soaked in a solution mixed with the special soil of Bidar Fort which has special oxidising properties. This causes the Zinc alloy to turn into a lustrous black leaving the silver inlay intact to contrast stunningly with the black background.

The PM gifted Nagaland shawl to the First Lady of South Africa Tshepo Motsepe.

Naga shawls are an exquisite form of textile art that has been woven for centuries by the tribes in the state of Nagaland. These shawls are known for their vibrant colours, intricate designs and the use of traditional weaving techniques which have been passed down from generation to generation.

Prime Minister Modi gifted Gond Painting from Madhya Pradesh to the Brazilian President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Gond paintings are one of the most admired tribal art forms. The word ‘Gond’ comes from the Dravidian expression ‘Kond’ which means ‘green mountain’. These paintings, created by dots and lines, have been a part of pictorial art on walls and floors of Gonds and it is done with the construction and re-construction of each and every house, with locally available natural colours and materials like charcoal, coloured soil, plant sap, leaves, cow dung, limestone powder, etc.

Meanwhile, PM Modi has strongly proposed permanent membership of the African Union in G20, and if all goes through, the grouping might soon become 'G21', Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference on India’s participation at the 15th BRICS summit, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said that PM Modi wrote to the leaders of G20 about the inclusion of the African Union.

"PM Modi wrote to the leaders of G20 about the inclusion of the African Union in the G20. We have strongly proposed it as a permanent member of the G20. So, it should probably become G21 if it all goes through," Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said at the press conference.

PM Modi was in Johannesburg, South Africa, to attend the BRICS summit.

On Thursday, Leaders of BRICS nations and other friendly nations gathered for a family photo in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed the BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue in the South African capital.

While delivering his speech, he said BRICS countries and all friendly nations present at the summit can contribute to the strengthening of a multipolar world.

PM Modi congratulated leaders and people of Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and UAE over their full membership of BRICS and said India has always supported the expansion of the organisation.

"India has always supported the expansion of BRICS. India has always believed that adding new members will strengthen BRICS as an organisation,” he said.

In his remarks, South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the outcomes of the 15th BRICS Summit and said the grouping will be expanded.

PM Modi said India has “historic ties” with all the new members of BRICS.

