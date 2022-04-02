PM Modi hails Indo-Nepal relations, unveils key projects

With aims to take India-Nepal relations to new heights, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepali counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba on Saturday launched multiple projects to boost connectivity between the two countries.

Both PMs first inaugurated a 35-km long cross-border rail link from Jayanagar in Bihar to Kurtha in Nepal and also a passenger train service built under India's Grant Assistance in a joint address at Hyderabad House. Deuba is on a three-day India visit.

"PM Deuba and I also agreed to give priority to trade and cross-border connectivity initiatives in all respects. The beginning of the Jayanagar-Kurtha rail line is part of this initiative. Such schemes will make a great contribution to the smooth, hassle-free exchange of people between the two countries," said PM Modi.

They also jointly inaugurated "Solu Corridor 132 KV Power Transmission Line and Substation" in Nepal built under the Government of India's Line of Credit.

"We also agreed on the subject of greater participation by Indian companies in Nepal's hydropower development plans. It is a matter of happiness that Nepal is exporting its surplus power to India. It will contribute well to the economic progress of Nepal," added PM Modi.

Along with the above-mentioned projects, documents and MoUs were signed and exchanged between India and Nepal in the presence of PM Modi and Nepal's PM Deuba.

"PM Deuba is an old friend of India. As the PM, this is his fifth visit to India. He has played an important role in developing India-Nepal relations. The friendship between India and Nepal, relations between our people is an example that can't be seen anywhere else in the world. Our civilization, culture, and the threads of our exchange have been linked since ancient times. We have been companions of each other's happiness and sorrow since time immemorial," said PM Modi.

Both leaders also jointly launched RuPay in Nepal.

"The introduction of RuPay card in Nepal will add a new chapter to our financial connectivity. Other projects like Nepal Police Academy, Integrated Check Post in Nepalganj, Ramayana Circuit etc. will also bring the two countries closer," said PM Modi.

Meanwhile, Nepal also became a member of the International Solar Alliance (ISA).

"I am very happy that Nepal has become a member of the International Solar Alliance. This will promote sustainable, affordable and clean energy in our region," said PM Modi.

Talking about the "Pancheshwar Multipurpose Project (PMP)" to be developed in Mahakali River bordering Nepal and India, PM Modi said, "Our joint vision statement on power cooperation will prove to be a blueprint for future cooperation. We emphasized the importance of moving ahead at a fast pace in the Pancheshwar project. This project will prove to be a game-changer for the development of this region."

He also stated that the two countries discussed various aspects of cooperation, besides reviewing the progress of projects and also discussed the blueprint of the future. Both of us agree that we must reap the benefits of the opportunities for cooperation in the power sector, he added.

PM Modi further reiterated India's firm support in Nepal's journey of peace, prosperity and development.

( With inputs from ANI )

