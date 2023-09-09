PM Modi highlights human-centric development at G20 Summit

New Delhi [India], September 9 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the first session of the G20 Summit and called for the need to further human-centric development. He noted that India with a spirit of One Earth has worked on initiatives like the LiFE Mission and emphasised on International Year of Millets.

Sharing a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, PM Modi stated, "Spoke at Session 1 of the G20 Summit on the subject of One Earth. Highlighted the need to further human-centric development, which is also something Indian culture has always emphasised. It is with a spirit of One Earth that India has worked on initiatives such as LiFE Mission, emphasised on International Year of Millets, launched Green Grids Initiative - One Sun, One World, One Grid, harnessed solar power, encouraged natural farming and the National Green Hydrogen Mission."

PM Modi said that he had a "productive meeting" at the G20 Summit in Delhi. He shared glimpses of himself along with world leaders when he welcomed them at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan.

He also welcomed the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member in the G20 grouping.

PM Modi in a post on X stated, "Honoured to welcome the African Union as a permanent member of the G20 Family. This will strengthen the G20 and also strengthen the voice of the Global South."

PM Modi addressed Session-1 on 'One Earth' during the G20 Summit being hosted under India's Presidency. In his opening remarks, he began by expressing condolences for the victims of the recent earthquake in Morocco.

He then invited the head of the African Union to take his seat as a member of the G20. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar accompanied the President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union (AU), Azali Assoumani as he took his seat among world leaders.

"With everyone's approval, I request the African Union Chairperson to take his seat as a permanent G20 member," PM Modi said.

In his remarks at the first session of the G20 Summit, PM Modi said, "The 21st century is a time that has the potential to give a new direction to the entire world. It's a time when years-old challenges demand new solutions from us. Therefore, we must move forward by fulfilling all our responsibilities with a human-centric approach."

Noting that India's G20 Presidency has become a symbol of inclusion both inside and outside the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that it has become “People’s G20” in India and crores of citizens are connected with it.

In his opening statement, he said, "India's G20 presidency has become a symbol of inclusion, of 'sabka saath' both inside and outside the country. This has become the People's G20 in India. Crores of Indians are connected to this. In more than 60 cities of the country, more than 200 meetings have taken place. With the sense of 'Sabka Saath', India had proposed that the African Union be granted permanent membership of G20. I believe that all of us agree to this proposal."

PM Modi noted that the world has faced a new challenge of trust deficit after COVID-19. He referred to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia and said the war had deepened the trust deficit further.

PM Modi said, "If we can defeat a pandemic like COVID, we can also win over the challenge of this trust deficit. Today, as the President of the G20, India calls upon the entire world to transform this global trust deficit into trust and confidence. This is the time for all of us to move together."

He further said, “In this time, the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' can be the torch bearer for us. Be it the divide between North and South, the distance between East and West, management of food and fuel, terrorism, cyber security, health, energy or water security, we will have to move towards a solid solution to this for future generations."

Before the G20 Summit commenced, PM Modi welcomed world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, UK PM Rishi Sunak, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

As the leaders arrived, they were greeted by PM Modi in the backdrop of the replica of the Konark Wheel from Odisha. Notably, India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor