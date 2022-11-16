PM Modi holds meeting with French President Macron, German Chancellor Scholz on sidelines of G20 summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed different topics to strengthen ties between India and Germany in various sectors, including trade, finance and security.

Prime Minister's Office tweeted, "A fruitful meeting between PM @narendramodi and Chancellor Scholz was held on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Bali. The talks covered different subjects aimed at furthering India-Germany friendship, particularly in key areas such as trade, finance and security. @Bundeskanzler."

According to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs, it was the third meeting between the two leaders this year. The statement further said that Modi and Scholz discussed bilateral cooperation between India and Germany, which entered a new phase with the signing of the partnership on Green and Sustainable Development by the PM and Chancellor during the Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).

PM Narendra Modi held a meeting with Singapore's counterpart Lee Hsien Loong on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the immense scope for strengthening 'India-Singapore cooperation' in emerging areas, including green economy and solar energy. Narendra Modi and Lee Hsien Loong also spoke about ways to boost trade and cultural linkages between the two nations.

Prime Minister's Office tweeted, "Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @leehsienloong held talks in Bali. They discussed the immense scope for furthering India-Singapore cooperation in emerging areas like the green economy and solar energy. Ways to enhance trade and cultural linkages were also discussed."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali. The two leaders had "fruitful deliberations" on various issues, Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet. PM Modi and French President Macron discussed how the two nations can strengthen defence ties and boost sustainable growth.

Sharing details regarding Modi's meeting with Macron, Prime Minister's Office tweeted, "PM @narendramodi and President @EmmanuelMacron held talks at the @g20org Summit in Bali. They had fruitful deliberations on a variety of subjects. The two leaders discussed how to enhance defence ties, further sustainable growth and increase economic cooperation."

Earlier, Indonesian President Joko Widodo officially handed over the G20 Presidency to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Notably, India will take over the G20 presidency on December 1, 2022.

At the closing ceremony, PM Modi said, "India is taking charge of the G-20 at a time when the world is simultaneously grappling with geopolitical tensions, economic slowdown, rising food and energy prices, and the long-term ill-effects of the pandemic. At such a time, the world is looking at the G-20 with hope. Today, I want to assure that India's G-20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented."

Calling it a "proud occasion" for every Indian to assume the G20 presidency, PM Modi said, "We will organize G-20 meetings in different cities and states of our country. Our guests will get full experience of India's amazing diversity, inclusive traditions, and cultural richness."

( With inputs from ANI )

