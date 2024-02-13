PM Modi Hugs UAE President; Launches UPI RuPay Card Service in Abu Dhabi (Watch Videos)

After Sri Lanka and Mauritius, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also launched Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and RuPay card services in Abu Dhabi. In a video shared by the news agency ANI, PM Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan are seen introducing the UPI RuPay card service in Abu Dhabi by conducting a transaction at the outlet.

During their meeting, both the UAE President and the Indian Prime Minister hugged each other as they were accorded a Guard of Honour upon their arrival and held a bilateral meeting, and several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were exchanged in their presence here on Tuesday.

UPI RuPay Card Service Launched in UAE:

#WATCH | PM Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan introduce UPI RuPay card service in Abu Dhabi. pic.twitter.com/uvIY0o1kIy — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024

"Brother, firstly, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to you for your warm welcome. We have met five times in the last seven months, which is very rare. I have also got the opportunity to come here seven times... the way we have progressed in every field, there is a joint partnership between India and UAE in every field," said PM Modi in the meeting with the UAE President.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra were among the Indian delegations present in the meeting. Earlier, upon his arrival at airport, PM Modi was welcomed by UAE President Al Nahyan. The two leaders shook hands and hugged each other.

"Immensely grateful to my brother, HH @MohamedBinZayed, for taking the time to receive me at Abu Dhabi airport. I look forward to a productive visit which will further strength the friendship between India and UAE," said PM Modi in a post on X.

PM Modi Hugs UAE President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan: