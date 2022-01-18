PM Modi introduces 'P3 movement' for India's climate change commitments at Davos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the "P3 (Pro-Planet People) movement" that underlines India's climate change commitments at World Economic Forum's (WEF) Davos Agenda 2022.

He pointed towards the challenges that our lifestyle causes for the climate.

"'Throw away' culture and consumerism has deepened the climate challenge. It is imperative to rapidly move from today's 'take-make-use-dispose' economy to a circular economy", he stressed.

"Today's "take-make-use-dispose", which in this economy, it is very important to rapidly move it towards a circular economy. This is the spirit at the core of the mission LIFE idea I discussed at COP26. LIFE - i.e. Lifestyle for Environment, the vision of such a Resilient and Sustainable Lifestyle which will be useful in dealing with Climate Crisis as well as future Unpredictable Challenge. Therefore, it is important for Mission LIFE to become a global mass movement. We can make a campaign of public participation like LIFE, P-3, and when I say P-3, also make a big basis for "Pro Planet People", said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister further emphasized that India is making policies, taking decisions regarding the present as well as the goals of the next 25 years.

"In this period, India has set the goals of high growth, a saturation of welfare and wellness. This period of growth will also be green, it will also be clean, it will also be sustainable, it will also be reliable. Continuing the tradition of making big commitments and living up to them for the global good, we have also set a target of net-zero by 2070," said PM Modi.

Reiterating India's commitment towards climate change, PM Modi said that with 17 per cent of the world's population, India contribute only 5 per cent to global carbon emissions and the commitment to tackle the climate challenge is 100 per cent.

"Initiatives like International Solar Alliance and Coalition for Disaster-Resilient Infrastructure for Climate Adaptation are proof of this. The result of the efforts of the past years is that today 40 per cent of our energy mix is coming from non-fossil sources. We have already achieved what India announced in Paris 9 years before the target," said the PM.

AT COP 26 in Glasgow, PM Modi announced that India has set a target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.

India also updated its Intended Nationally Determined Contributions (INDCs) that have to be met by 2030.

Its new pledge included increasing the country's installed renewable capacity to 500 GW, meeting 50 per cent of its energy requirements from non-fossil fuel sources.

At the COP 21 in Paris, India made similar ambitious announcements and aimed to reduce the economy-wide emissions intensity by 33-35 per cent from 2005 levels by 2030.

In August, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy announced that the country has installed 100 GW of renewable energy capacity.

While this is a milestone, India is on track to accomplishing only about two-thirds of its planned renewable target of 175 GW installation by 2022.

The World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda Virtual Summit hosted world leaders and heads of important institutions and organisations around the world to discuss climate action, pandemic recovery, and economic and social resilience.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor